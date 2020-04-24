Left Menu
Development News Edition

German unemployment to rise beyond 3 mln in 2020 -IAB

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:08 IST
German unemployment to rise beyond 3 mln in 2020 -IAB
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German unemployment is set to rise by around 520,000 and exceed 3 million this year, the IAB labor market research institute said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on the economy and more people out of work.

In a research paper published on Friday, the institute said it expected Germany's economic output to shrink by 8.4% in 2020 as a result of the epidemic, making it the worst recession since World War 2.

Real gross domestic product(GDP) fell by 14.6% in the second quarter, IAB said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear

As Africa braces for a surge in coronavirus cases, its countries are dangerously behind in the global race for scarce medical equipment. Ten nations have no ventilators at all. Outbid by richer countries, and not receiving medical gear from...

Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former minister's son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former ministers son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case....

Two COVID-19 patients cured in C'garh; recovery count at 30

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Chhattisgarhs Raipur city on Friday after recovering from the infection, a health official here said. So far, 30 COVID-19 patients have recovere...

Two COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine centre in Moradabad due to names mix up, brought back later

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from a quarantine centre here on Thursday due to a mix up in names. However, they were brought back later to the quarantine centre.Two COVID-19 positive patients were discharged from a quarantine centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020