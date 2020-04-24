Two COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine centre in Moradabad due to names mix up, brought back later

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from a quarantine centre here on Thursday due to a mix up in names. However, they were brought back later to the quarantine centre.

"Two COVID-19 positive patients were discharged from a quarantine centre yesterday because of confusion due to similar names. They were later brought back to the quarantine centre," MC Garg, Moradabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) told ANI.

An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)