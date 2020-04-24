Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd send players meditation videos to stay positive - report

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:15 IST
Soccer-Man Utd send players meditation videos to stay positive - report

Manchester United have sent their players meditation videos as well as mental health blogs aimed at helping them remain positive during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Times reported on Friday. Players have also been encouraged to take up an Open University course on nutrition and healthy eating and have been advised on how to cope with children being at home throughout the day with schools closed.

The Premier League club's first-team doctor Steve McNally said earlier this week that players had been sent a package of resources. "We thought about this as we knew we were going to go into lockdown, and we put together a package for them that gave them a number of resources they can tap into if they want it," McNally told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-coaches-explain-how-players-are-dealing-with-lockdown.

"We've not been heavy on trying to analyse them every day and get them too preoccupied with those things. "We want positivity. We don't them want them to feel as though they should be having mental health issues."

First-team coach Kieran McKenna said it was important that players also feel a sense of connection during the lockdown. "I think they're getting that in a lot of different ways, be that through the different social media avenues, or I've tried to ring quite a few -- especially a few of the younger boys," McKenna said.

United are not alone in focusing on the mental health of their players, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying the club psychologist has been in constant communication with the team to offer help. Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March 13 due to the virus, which has infected more than 2.7 million people globally causing over 189,900 deaths.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's tour of England postponed as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppos...

Nadda spoke to 4 lakh party workers during lockdown to spearhead relief works: BJP

Overseeing the partys relief measures for the poor during the nationwide lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda has directly addressed over four lakh of its members through 70 video and 20 audio conferences, the party said on Friday. In a recent...

Bengal migrant labourers quarantined after trekking 500km from Odisha

Eleven migrant labourers of Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal who had trekked all the way from Odisha were stopped by police around 200 km from their homes in Nadia district. The migrant workers are now quarantined in a build...

Bondi to online: Australian mental health group makes waves

At a time of increasing loneliness, an Australian mental health support group has swapped the sand of Bondi Beach for home computers during Australias coronavirus lockdown, turning its message of social connection to a global audience. Memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020