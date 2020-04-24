Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-Ropar researchers develop remote device to detect COVID-19 symptoms

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 15:46 IST
IIT-Ropar researchers develop remote device to detect COVID-19 symptoms

IIT researchers say they have developed a remote-controlled device to detect COVID-19 symptoms by mapping the body temperature, offering healthcare personnel a safer alternative to hand-held devices. The Infrared Vision System monitors the infrared radiation emanating from the human face to decide whether the person has fever or not. It has the decision-making capability to detect suspects based on the relative body temperature, which makes the screening process at railway stations, airports, bus stands, cinema halls and malls risk-free, the researchers at IIT-Ropar say.

The device takes an infrared image of the face and decides within two seconds whether the person is a suspect case or healthy. The image captured during the screening can be uploaded to the processing unit without wire, they say. “It will automatically detect whether a person is suffering from fever or cold and it will tell whether it is a suspect case or a healthy case,” Ravibabu Mulaveesala, associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Ropar, said.

InfraRed Thermography (IRT) involves the mapping of the thermal profiles of people to estimate their health condition. IRT plays a vital role in safe, fast and remote screening of (COVID-19) suspects with symptoms like fever, tiredness, shortness of breath, a runny nose, IIT-Ropar said in a statement.

The Infrared Vision System measures a wide range of temperatures with a pixel resolution of160X120. The device is portable, economical, safe and has decision-making ability without human intervention, the researchers say. “It is compact and its weight is not more than 400gm,” said Ravibabu.

“The prototype is ready for clinical trials and IIT-Ropar invites medical industry experts for clinical trials," he added.PTI CHS VSD ABH ABH.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Proposals invited to evaluate role of AYUSH interventions in management of COVID-19

The AYUSH ministry on Friday invited short-term research proposals to evaluate role of indigenous alternative medicine system in prevention and clinical management of COVID-19. Hospitals and institutions involved in the management of corona...

Lysol maker says don't inject disinfectant after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said on Friday its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after U.S. President Donald Trump said researchers should try putting disinfectant into coronavirus patients bodies.Under no cir...

Rainshine Entertainment's Power Packed Line-up of Original Shows Promises to Entertain and Inspire the Nation

The impressive line-up of shows includes Vir Das dark comedy series on Netflix, Hasmukh, that reached the No. 1 spot in India on the second day of its launch A Spotify Original Podcast, Special Mission, narrated by Gul Panag featuring u...

Japan records 13,192 positive cases of COVID-19

Tokyo Japan, April 24 SputnikANI The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 13,192, including 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in February, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020