COVID-19: 2 die in Nashik district; 6 of family test positive

Two more coronavirus positive patients, one of them a senior citizen, have died in Nashik district of Maharashtra, taking the toll to 11, while six members of a family tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. Both these patients, one aged 65 and the other a 37- year-old man, were from Malegaon, a powerloom town in this North Maharashtra district, they said.

The 65-year-old victim was brought to General Hospital in Malegaon where he died on April 21. His sample report came on April 22 and he tested positive for the infection, said the district administration officials. The second patient tested positive on April 22 and died the next day in another hospital in Malegaon, they said.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 11, the officials said. Meanwhile, half a dozen members of a family, residents of the Sangameshwar area of Malegaon, tested positive for the viral infection on Friday, they said.

They were high risk contacts (HRC) of a coronavirus positive patient, the officials said. After these fresh cases, the coronavirus count in the district has gone up to 130. Of these, 116 patients were from Malegaon alone followed by 10 from Nashik city and four from other talukas of the district.