COVID-19: 4 new cases in Maha's Amravati, 4 discharged

Four people on Friday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Amravati in Maharashtra, while four were discharged earlier in the day after recovery from the infection, district health officials said here. The number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 14, they added.

"The number of active cases is five. Of the 14, five have died of the infection, while four were discharged earlier today. The four new patients are women. This includes a woman who died on April 23 but her test report returned positive today," an official said. The three others are contacts of a woman who died on April 20, he added.