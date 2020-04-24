Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 400 labourers, traders of Azadpur wholesale market screened for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:13 IST
Over 400 labourers, traders of Azadpur wholesale market screened for coronavirus

Over 400 labourers and traders at the Azadpur wholesale vegetable and fruit market here were screened for coronavirus infection on Friday by a team of doctors. The 19-member surveillance team, which included 12 doctors, conducted thermal screening, temperature measurement and other tests on the labourers, traders and others, numbering over 400, said Adil Khan, chairman of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee.

The team also created awareness about social distancing norms and other steps to prevent the COVID-19 infection. Khan said there was no shortage in supplies of fruits and vegetables at the market. The supply has increased by around 30 per cent with the market functioning round-the-clock for seven days a week, he added.

He said that there was no rise in the rates as well. In view of the coronavirus epidemic, general cleanliness was being emphasised and regular sanitisation was going on, Khan added..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-US Navy destroyer in Caribbean sees significant coronavirus outbreak -officials

A U.S. Navy destroyer is believed to have a significant coronavirus outbreak on board as it carries out a counter-narcotics mission in the Caribbean, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, marking the latest challenge for the military in de...

RSS launches helpline service for women in distress during lockdown

In order to help women in distress during the nationwide lockdown, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has launched a helpline service for providing counselling and guidance to the women who are victims of domestic violence, harassment, abu...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. core capital goods orders post surprise gain in March

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly rose in March, but the gains are not likely to be sustainable amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has abruptly shut down the country and contributed to a collapse in crude oil p...

ADMO suspended for unauthorized absence from duty in J-K

An Assistant District Medical Officer ADMO of Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district was suspended on Friday for his unauthorised absence from duty amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar Doifode has placed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020