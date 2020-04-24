Over 400 labourers, traders of Azadpur wholesale market screened for coronavirus

Over 400 labourers and traders at the Azadpur wholesale vegetable and fruit market here were screened for coronavirus infection on Friday by a team of doctors. The 19-member surveillance team, which included 12 doctors, conducted thermal screening, temperature measurement and other tests on the labourers, traders and others, numbering over 400, said Adil Khan, chairman of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee.

The team also created awareness about social distancing norms and other steps to prevent the COVID-19 infection. Khan said there was no shortage in supplies of fruits and vegetables at the market. The supply has increased by around 30 per cent with the market functioning round-the-clock for seven days a week, he added.

He said that there was no rise in the rates as well. In view of the coronavirus epidemic, general cleanliness was being emphasised and regular sanitisation was going on, Khan added..