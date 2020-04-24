Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden to shut bars and restaurants that ignore coronavirus restrictions

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:01 IST
Sweden to shut bars and restaurants that ignore coronavirus restrictions

Sweden warned on Friday it would shut restaurants and bars in the capital that did not comply with guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, amid signs Stockholm residents were beginning to ignore the rules. The capital has been the hardest-hit city in Sweden, accounting for more than half of Sweden's 2,021 fatalities from COVID-19, the disease cause by the coronavirus.

Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg said there were worrying signs that as the weather got warmer, people in the capital were beginning to ignore social-distancing rules. "As the sun begins to shine, we are beginning to see some worrying reports of open-air restaurants full of customers, of places packed with people, and we have to take this seriously," Damberg told a news conference.

"I don't want to see any full open-air restaurants in Stockholm or anywhere else. Otherwise, businesses will be closed." He said this would apply to bars and restaurant around the country, not just Stockholm.

Authorities in Sweden have opted against the kind of total lockdown seen across much of Europe, relying on Swedes' sense of social responsibility with a strategy based on mostly voluntary measures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Primary and secondary schools are open, and while the government has banned mingling at bar counters and gatherings of more than 50 people, food and drink is still served at tables indoors and outside.

Stockholm finance chief Anna Konig Jerlmyr said the capital's authorities would be increasing checks to make sure bars and restaurants were following social distancing rules round the clock. "This is the biggest challenge Stockholm has faced in modern times," she said. "These restrictions are not general advice. These are important rules that are about life and health and must be followed by everyone, all the time."

More than 1,100 people have died in Stockholm as a result of the new coronavirus, with 280 new confirmed cases reported on Thursday even though testing is largely restricted to patients admitted to hospital and healthcare workers. "The healthcare system is under great pressure," said Per Follin, the head of infectious disease control in Stockholm. "We need to keep going with the measures we have so this ends quickly."

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lisbon court rejects Abu Salem's petition

A Lisbon court has dismissed a petition by 1993-Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem claiming that his extradition conditions were violated by India, officials said. Rejecting the petition of gangster Salem, Lisbon Administrative Court 5 Or...

All 160 mediapersons examined for COVID-19 in Delhi on Apr 22 test negative

All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 test here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday. According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographe...

India's one month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation but say bigger challenge awaits

As India completes a month under lockdown that brought the worlds most populous democracy to a virtual standstill, with no or very minimal social and economic activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, several medical experts fe...

Covid-19 patient from Mizoram discharged from hospital in Mumbai

One of the seven Covid-19 patients from Mizoram, who were undergoing treatment in Mumbai, has recovered and discharged from a hospital on Friday, state health department officials said here. The patient was among three persons who tested po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020