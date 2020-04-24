Left Menu
Development News Edition

357 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:39 IST
357 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 11 deaths

357 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 with 11 more deaths. As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the number of active cases in the city now stands at 3,815.

It also informed that 359 suspected patients were admitted to hospitals on Friday. Number of recovered patients rose to 595 with 122 persons being discharged from hospitals since Thursday night, the BMC said.

On Thursday, the city had reported 478 new COVID-19 cases..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK royal Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outing

Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspapers lawyer attempting to have claims that it had acted dishonestly struck out.Meghan, ...

Cambodian Facebook vendor gets six months prison for 'pornographic' adverts

A Cambodian woman was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after a court ruled that her Facebook live streams selling clothing and cosmetics while wearing skimpy outfits amounted to pornography, womens rights groups said. Ven Rachna,...

Nothing hurts more than seeing people struggle for food, says Kohli

As the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that it is painful to witness daily-wage labourers struggling for food. Kohli and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers were doing an Ins...

3 new coronavirus cases reported in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday with the total count in the district rising to 17, an official said. According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, 84 sample reports were received in which three persons te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020