G20 tourism ministers agree to find ways to boost tourism industry

G20 tourism ministers agree to find ways to boost tourism industryReuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST
Tourism ministers of the Group of 20 wealthy economies agreed on Friday to explore capacity programmes in the tourism industry to help the global economy recover from the new coronavirus pandemic.
The G20 tourism working group was also tasked with finding before October 7 ways to stimulate a recovery in the sector, a statement by the group said following a virtual meeting of the ministers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Group of