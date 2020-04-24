Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 tourism ministers agree to find ways to boost tourism industry

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:24 IST
G20 tourism ministers agree to find ways to boost tourism industry

Tourism ministers of the Group of 20 wealthy economies agreed on Friday to explore capacity programmes in the tourism industry to help the global economy recover from the new coronavirus pandemic.

The G20 tourism working group was also tasked with finding before October 7 ways to stimulate a recovery in the sector, a statement by the group said following a virtual meeting of the ministers.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

German Cup final postponed

The German FA announced Friday that the national cup final, planned for May 23 at Berlins Olympic Stadium, has been postponed, but said it hopes it can still take place this season behind closed doors. The semi-finals of the Cup, which had ...

Senior IAS officer to inquire COVID-19 cases of pharma company: K'taka govt

The Katnataka government on Friday appointed a senior IAS officer to inquire into COVID-19 infections to Jubilant pharma company factorys employees at Mysurus Nanjanagudu. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in an order has asked IAS officer ...

Arnab Goswami gets SC protection for 3 weeks in FIRs over alleged defamatory statements

In a relief for Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection for three weeks from any coercive action in multiple FIRs and complaints against him over his alleged defamatory statements ag...

Developing economies could see sharper recession in 2020, World Bank warns

Senior World Bank officials on Friday warned that developing economies could see a deeper recession than currently expected if consumption and investment do not rebound quickly after the coronavirus pandemic. In a blog posting on the Banks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020