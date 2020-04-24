Left Menu
Soccer-No league title awarded this season, says Dutch FA

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:44 IST
No top-flight Dutch soccer league title will be awarded this season after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to a premature close, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Friday.

It is the first time since 1945 that there will be no league champions in the Netherlands.

Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar were handed places in next season’s Champions League, the FA statement added.

