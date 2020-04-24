Left Menu
UK to trial drones to deliver medical supplies

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:59 IST
UK to trial drones to deliver medical supplies

Britain will begin trials next week of using drones to deliver medical supplies as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"I fast-tracked trials to begin next week to carry medical supplies and equipment," Shapps told a news conference, adding that they would initially see drones carry supplies to a hospital on the Isle of Wight, just off the south coast of England.

