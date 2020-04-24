Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium set to allow gradual easing of lockdown during May

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:20 IST
Belgium set to allow gradual easing of lockdown during May

Belgium is set to allow a gradual easing of coronavirus restriction measures during May, with shops allowed to reopen and the start of some classes in school. Restrictions in the country, among the hardest hit by COVID-19, are set to be eased in phases starting from May 4. Currently, only shops selling food, home improvement stores, garden centers, and pharmacies can open.

Non-food shops would be allowed to re-open from May 11, albeit with strict social distancing measures, Belgian broadcaster RTBF said. Schools would also reopen their doors to a first set of pupils from May 18, newspaper L'Echo said. Belgian politicians and medical and health experts were meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss how the restrictions should be relaxed.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police

Brazils Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on Friday and accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, creating a political crisis in the middle of the worsening coronavirus outbreak. A c...

Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday pointed to research showing that strains of the novel coronavirus entered his state from Europe, not China, and said that travel bans enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump were too late to halt its ...

Jama Masjid illuminates as Ramzan moon sighted

Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country, was illuminated on Friday, a day ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. Jama Masjid was decorated beautifully and illuminated with golden and white lights, giving a maj...

Ready to cooperate with Indian agencies: Chinese suppliers of rapid test kits

Two Chinese pharma companies, which supplied 5.5 lakh rapid testing kits for COVID-19 to India, said they are ready to cooperate with Indian agencies looking into allegations of poor accuracy of their products. In separate statements, Guong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020