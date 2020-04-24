Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China -governor

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:29 IST
Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday research showed that strains of the novel coronavirus first entered his state from Europe, not China, and that travel bans enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump were too late to halt its spread. Cuomo pointed to researchers at Northeastern University who estimated that more than 10,000 New Yorkers may have contracted the disease by the time the state had its first confirmed case on March 1. He said he believed Italy was the likely source.

The governor noted that Trump ordered a ban on travel from China on February 2, more than a month after news reports had emerged about an outbreak in China, and decided to restrict travel from Europe the following month. By that time, the virus had spread widely in the United States, he said. "We acted two months after the China outbreak. When you look back, does anyone think the virus was still in China waiting for us to act two months later?" Cuomo told a news briefing. "The horse had already left the barn by the time we moved."

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. warship heads to port after coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, dealing another blow to the military as it faces fallout over its handling of an outbreak on an aircraft carrier l...

Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police

Brazils Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on Friday and accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, creating a political crisis in the middle of the worsening coronavirus outbreak. A c...

Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday pointed to research showing that strains of the novel coronavirus entered his state from Europe, not China, and said that travel bans enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump were too late to halt its ...

Jama Masjid illuminates as Ramzan moon sighted

Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in the country, was illuminated on Friday, a day ahead of the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. Jama Masjid was decorated beautifully and illuminated with golden and white lights, giving a maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020