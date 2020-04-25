Cricket-West Indies postpone three-test tour of England

Cricket-West Indies postpone three-test tour of EnglandReuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:35 IST
The three test series between the West Indies and England in June has been postponed due the novel coronavirus outbreak, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Friday. The West Indies had been scheduled to play June 4-8 at The Oval, June 12-16 at Edgbaston, June 25-29 at Lord's.
The decision to postpone the tour came as the result over the uncertainty surrounding the safe resumption of the sport in Britain as well as international air travel. "We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the test series," said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave in a statement.
"Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates. "We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so."
The CWI said the proposed window for the staging of this series is now July until the end of September.
