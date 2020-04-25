Left Menu
18 family members, another person test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:39 IST
18 family members, another person test positive for coronavirus

Nineteen people including 18 members of an extended family have tested positive for coronavirus in the district and have been admitted to hospital, a senior administrative officer said on Saturday. A student of the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary who had come to the district last month had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. His family members and close relatives were subsequently kept in quarantine and their samples were sent for testing, of which 18 have been found to be positive, District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta said.

One person from Tilathi village in Bakhira police station area has also tested positive for the virus, Gupta said. This patient had recently returned from Mumbai. His sample was sent to Gorakhpur medical college and the report was received Saturday, the DM said, adding that his family members have been quarantine and their samples sent for testing.

The District Magistrate said with these new cases, the number of coronavirus positive patients in the district was now 21. The areas from where these cases have been reported have been sealed off, he added.

