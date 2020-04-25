Left Menu
Encouraging results of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients, says Delhi Health Minister

A decision on relaxations of lockdown in the national capital will be taken after the end of April, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 12:57 IST
Encouraging results of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients, says Delhi Health Minister
Satyendar Jain speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

A decision on relaxations of lockdown in the national capital will be taken after the end of April, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said on Saturday. "Discussions are underway. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after April 30," Jain said when asked on whether the Delhi government is planning to extend the lockdown or relax its provisions.

The minister said that 138 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, taking the tally to 2,514 including 857 cured and 53 deaths. He also elaborated on successful trials of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.

He said that the results of plasma therapy on COVID-19 positive patients are "encouraging" and asserted that the average daily growth in cases in the national capital has dropped to around 5 per cent from 20 per cent. "We have administered plasma therapy to six patients in Delhi, so far. Four patients were given the therapy four days back. Those who were administered four days ago have almost recovered. Their respiratory rate was more than 30 and oxygen levels were less than 85 per cent, which should be more than 90 per cent. All of them were critical patients and results are very encouraging," Jain told reporters here.

"Daily rate of growth of cases is around 5 per cent. In the beginning, cases were increasing by 20 per cent. Now, the rate of cases is doubling in 13 days in Delhi which was earlier around 4 days," he said. He said that some COVID-19 positive cases have been found at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital here.

"Several people have tested positive in Jahangirpuri area. The hospital is located in this area and some positive cases have been found there too," Jain told reporters here when asked about reports of some staff of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital testing positive for COVID-19. Speaking on COVID-19 rapid testing, the health minister said that the Central government has stopped the rapid testing kits and the Delhi government will resume it after the Centre's approval. (ANI)

