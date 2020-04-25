Iran should assume worst-case scenario of coronavirus lasting till March 2021- Rouhani

Iran should assume worst-case scenario of coronavirus lasting till March 2021- RouhaniReuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:23 IST
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran should draw up its economic plans based on a worst-case scenario that disruptions arising from the coronavirus crisis could last till next March.
"We should plan production based on a pessimistic view that we might face this virus till the end of the (Iranian) year (in March," Rouhani said in a meeting with heads of Iranian private companies carried live on state TV.
