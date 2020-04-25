Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deathsReuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 19:51 IST
The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen above 20,000 after English hospitals recorded 711 deaths in 24 hours, taking the previous day's UK death toll of 19,506 over the grim milestone.
The UK's official figures for COVID-19 deaths in hospitals is due to be published later on Saturday.
