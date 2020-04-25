Left Menu
Chandigarh reports one new COVID-19 case, tally 28

With one new COVID-19 positive case reported in the Union Territory, the total number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh rises to 28, said the Chandigarh Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:13 IST
Chandigarh reports one new COVID-19 case, tally 28
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With one new COVID-19 positive case reported in the Union Territory, the total number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh rises to 28, said the Chandigarh Health Department on Saturday. "One new coronavirus positive case has been reported in Chandigarh today. The number of cases stands at 28 in the Union Territory," said the Chandigarh Health department in a bulletin on Saturday.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

