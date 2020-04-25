Left Menu
12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana, count rises to 287

25-04-2020
Twelve more people tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the state to 287, according to official data. Sonipat reported the maximum number of fresh infections at six, followed by four in Gurgaon and one each in Ambala and Panipat, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Among the total 287 COVID-19 cases in Haryana are 24 foreigners -- from Italy, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia -- and 64 people from other states of India, it stated. According to the bulletin, Haryana has 93 active COVID-19 cases. While 191 patients have been discharged, three have died due to coronavirus.

Nuh (57), Gurgaon (51), Faridabad (43), Palwal (34), Sonipat (19) and Panchkula (18) are the state's worst affected districts. As of Saturday, the state has a recovery rate of 66.55 per cent, fatality rate of 1.04 per cent, COVID-19 positive rate (proportion of positive cases to total tests conducted) of 1.58 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The doubling rate of cases in the state is 18 days and tests per million being conducted are 800, it said. As many as 20,270 samples have been tested so far, out of which 17,787 have tested negative. The reports of 2,196 samples are awaited.

