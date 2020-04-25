Seven more new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, total count 66

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 66, officials said. Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Dr D K Singh said seven samples -- four from Ranchi and three from Palamau -- have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to health officials, of the four fresh cases in Ranchi, three were reported from Hindpiri locality and the other from Kantatoli area. Palamau Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said three persons from Lesliganj block of the district tested positive for the virus.

All the three were in quarantine after they came from out of the state. Their reports were found positive on Saturday, he said. A COVID-19 medical bulletin said that two people have died in the state due to the virus while another person died after testing negative, due to comorbidity or other reason, but before discharge from hospital.