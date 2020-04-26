Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital sealed temporarily after its nurse tests COVID-19 positive

The Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital has been sealed temporarily after a nurse of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 05:05 IST
Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital sealed temporarily after its nurse tests COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital has been sealed temporarily after a nurse of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital will remain sealed until the completion of the sanitisation and contact tracing process.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 2,514 COVID-19 cases, including 857 cured/discharged/migrated and 53 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Washington Redskins 2020 NFL Draft review

Washington Redskins 1 2. Chase Young, DE6-5, 264, Ohio State 3 66. Antonio Gibson, RBWR6-0, 228, Memphis 4 108. Saahdiq Charles, OT6-4, 321, LSU 4 142. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR6-4, 223, Liberty 5 156. Keith Ismael, OL6-3, 309, San Diego Sta...

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Philadelphia Eagles 1 21. Jalen Reagor, WR5-11, 206, TCU 2 53. Jalen Hurts, QB6-1, 222, Oklahoma 3 103. Davion Taylor, LB6-1, 225, Colorado 4 127. KVon Wallace, S5-11, 206, Clemson 4 145. Jack Driscoll, G6-5, 306, Auburn 5 168. John Hightow...

Furia, Liquid win again in ESL One: Road to Rio - No. America

Furia Esports and Team Liquid recorded their second straight victories in Group B action on Saturday at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Furia Esports posted a 2-0 win over Bad News Bears, and Team Liquid also swept their matc...

STC announces plan for self-rule in south Yemen; gov't calls move "catastrophic"

Yemens separatist Southern Transitional Council STC on Sunday announced it would establish a self-ruled administration in the regions under their control, which the internationally recognized Saudi-backed government said would have catastro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020