Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca - SPA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-04-2020 06:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 06:41 IST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sunday through Wednesday May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and in previously isolated neighbourhoods, state news agency (SPA) said early on Sunday.

The order also allowed the opening of some economic and commercial activities, which includes wholesale and retail shops in addition to malls, in the period from 6 to 20 Ramadan, which is from Wednesday April 29 to Wednesday May 13.

