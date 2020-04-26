Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore strain may be deadlier, will send samples to NIV: Docs By Lemuel Lall

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:02 IST
Indore strain may be deadlier, will send samples to NIV: Docs By Lemuel Lall

Doctors treating COVID-19 cases in Indore say a more virulent strain may be wrecking havoc in the city, which has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh. They say samples from Indore, where COVID-19 has killed 57 people, will be sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) to confirm their apprehensions of the strain being deadlier than in other parts of the country.

"We have a feeling the strain is definitely more virulent in Indore belt. We have discussed this with the NIV and will be sending samples for them to compare by extraction of virus genome, Dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College Jyoti Bindal told PTI. "There are also other factors also for the high fatality rate, like patients turning up at the hospitals late," she said. "In Indore belt, the testing is confined to coronavirus detection only, and not its type, another doctor said.

Jitendra Bhargava, director of the state government- run School of Excellence in Pulmonary Medicine, also shared Bindals concern, saying the high mortality rate in Indore needs to be investigated through viral culture and RNA extraction. It is also true that the mortality rate is high in patients who had comorbidities (presence of additional conditions along with the primary condition) like cardiac and renal problems or diabetes and hypertension besides other immunity-compromisingconditions, he said.

"The novel coronavirus is posing a big challenge due to multiple strains. This will make the development of a universal vaccine much more difficult," he said..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease. The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Ha...

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...

I was lacking in basics last season, was 100 percent sure of success in this IPL: Kuldeep

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says he was lacking in the basics last season owing to playing one too many games, leading to an IPL that could have been better than how it turned out. He said he didnt plan enough last time and having learned h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020