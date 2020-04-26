Left Menu
2 new COVID-19 cases detected in Nepal, tally jumps to 51

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Birgunj today, which took the total tally of infection-related cases in Nepal to 51 on Sunday, the health ministry said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Birgunj today, which took the total tally of infection-related cases in Nepal to 51 on Sunday, the health ministry said. The ministry said that the two new patients, both male, came in contact with three Indian nationals who were tested positive for the virus earlier.

"As per the updated report, the number of COVID-19 infected patients has risen to 51. Samples tested today at the National Public Health Laboratory have identified two new infections. Both of them are residents of Parsa, Birgunj, and aged 50," Samir Kumar Adhikari, information officer at Nepal's Health Ministry said. Both the infected ones have been kept in isolation at the Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

"We have kept both of them in isolation. One of them is a cleaner working at the Metropolitan Office here, while the other worked at the Siddhartha Secondary School. They have contracted with the virus after coming into contact with Indian Jamatis who were identified to be infected with the virus earlier this month," Deputy Chief District Administrator Lalit Kumar Basnet informed ANI over the phone. "We now have deployed police to halt movement in Chapakaiya area where one of the infected people lives," Basnet added.

On Saturday, a total of 187 samples were sent to Kathmandu for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, he said further. Nepal which is under complete lockdown since March 24 has registered zero fatalities with 12 successful recoveries.

