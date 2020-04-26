Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 count at 2,625, informs Health Minister

There are 2,625 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 111 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:19 IST
Delhi's COVID-19 count at 2,625, informs Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain speaking to reporters on Sunday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

There are 2,625 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 111 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,518 while 869 people have recovered so far, the minister further informed. There have been 54 deaths in the national capital, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Jain also informed that 40 staff members of Delhi's Jagjivan Ram Hospital have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Jagjivan Ram Hospital is located in Jahangirpuri. Many positive cases have come from the area; this number also includes some staff of the hospital. There are around 40 such staff," Jain added.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, including 19,868 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

