Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain reports lowest daily death toll in 5 weeks

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:56 IST
Spain reports lowest daily death toll in 5 weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain has reported its lowest daily death count for coronavirus infections in five weeks as its strict lockdown restrictions begin to pay dividends. Spanish health authorities said Sunday that 288 people died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 23,190 since the start of the outbreak. It is the first time the daily death toll has fallen below 300 fatalities since March 20.

The daily number of confirmed new infections also dropped. Spain counts 207,634 confirmed cases overall, but authorities say that the true number of infections is unknown due to limits on testing. The daily rate of infection fell to 0.8%, down from over 20% a month before.

"The magnitude of today's decrease is important," Spanish health official Fernando Simón said. "As of tomorrow, our goal is no longer to reach the peak of the contagion curve, we are already there. Now we need to consolidate (our position) and think about how to safely move into the next phase of scaling down our restriction measures." Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is to give details on Tuesday on further moves to reduce the lockdown after children were allowed out for the first time in 44 days on Sunday.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK at 'dangerous' stage, no lockdown exit strategy in sight

Britains stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Foreign Secre...

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each fro...

COVID-19 effect: Vijayvargiya stages sit-in at home against WB

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the politicians to find a new way of holding protests as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday staged a dharna at his home here against the West Bengal government over its handling of the COVID...

India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, Indias total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total cases are incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020