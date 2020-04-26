Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 CRPF personnel based in Delhi test COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:59 IST
15 CRPF personnel based in Delhi test COVID-19 positive
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in a Delhi-based battalion have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday. The troops belong to CRPF's 31st battalion in which nine men had tested positive on Thursday, a senior official said.

With the fresh cases, the number of infected personnel in this unit stands at 24. The patients have been isolated and admitted to a hospital in Mandawali area here, the official said.

Samples of about a dozen more personnel of the unit have been sent for testing and their reports are awaited, he said. The personnel of this unit underwent tests after a head constable who visited the battalion last week tested positive for the virus, the official said.

The head constable, who was working as a nursing assistant, is part of the 162nd battalion deployed in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir and was in Noida on leave. The jawan was asked to report to the 31st battalion for testing and he tested COVID-19 positive on April 21.

Earlier this month, a doctor of the paramilitary contracted the infection, while a head constable of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) tested positive in Ahmedabad. With about 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary or Central Armed Police Force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country for the conduct of anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations apart from rendering regular law and order duties.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CRPF may ask for more vehicles, accommodation from Delhi authorities as it sees spike in COVID-19 cases

By Ankur Sharma As the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has seen a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the force in Delhi in the last 48 hours, the force has taken various measures to ensure maximum safety of jawans deployed ...

UK at 'dangerous' stage, no lockdown exit strategy in sight

Britains stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Foreign Secre...

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each fro...

COVID-19 effect: Vijayvargiya stages sit-in at home against WB

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the politicians to find a new way of holding protests as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday staged a dharna at his home here against the West Bengal government over its handling of the COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020