PGIMER, AIIMS to study effectiveness of Mycobacterium w in COVID-19 patients

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi and Bhopal will study the effectiveness of Mycobacterium w in critical COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi and Bhopal will study the effectiveness of Mycobacterium w in critical COVID-19 patients. "PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi and Bhopal will study the use of Mycobacterium w (heat-killed Mycobacterium indicus pranii) as an adjunct to the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients," a PGIMER statement read on Sunday.

Mycobacterium w (Mw) originally developed as an immunomodulator for leprosy, acts through the toll-like receptor pathway and enhances host-T cell responses, it read. In a recently concluded multi-center trial, the PGIMER found that Mw reduces mortality in ICU patients with severe sepsis.

"Mw can potentially decrease the cytokine storm seen in patients with COVID-19, and may thus be of potential benefit in managing these patients and decreasing mortality. In the pre-study phase, we assessed the safety of Mw in four hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and found no short-term adverse effects," it said. In the statement, the PGIMER said that it would be too early to "say about the outcome of results and its use".

The impact of Mw use on long term safety and efficacy will only be known after the conclusion of this CSIR-supported clinical trial, which will be initiated soon at all three centers, it said.

