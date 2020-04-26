Left Menu
Development News Edition

29 test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; total now 523

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:55 IST
29 test positive for COVID-19 in J-K; total now 523
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total in the Union territory to 523, officials said here. All the new cases are from the Kashmir Valley, they added.

"Twenty-nine new cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours," an official said. Of the total number of cases reported in the Union territory, 466 are from Kashmir and 57 from Jammu.

While 137 patients have recovered, six have died due to the disease, the officials said. More than 66,000 people are under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation. To date, 66,343 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which includes 6,324 people in home-quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 263 in hospital quarantine, 376 in hospital isolation and 10,974 under home surveillance. Besides, 48,400 people have completed their surveillance period, the officials added.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts HSD are moving towards being non-hotspot districts NHSD. The minister visited All India Institute of Medica...

CRPF may ask for more vehicles, accommodation from Delhi authorities as it sees spike in COVID-19 cases

By Ankur Sharma As the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has seen a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the force in Delhi in the last 48 hours, the force has taken various measures to ensure maximum safety of jawans deployed ...

UK at 'dangerous' stage, no lockdown exit strategy in sight

Britains stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Foreign Secre...

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020