Delhi's Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital to screen all its staff for coronavirus

After some staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, the medical facility has decided to screen all its staff members and it will be shut for the next three days, officials said on Sunday. The hospital is located in Jahangirpuri, which is one of the containment zones in the national capital.

"All the staff members are being screened for novel coronavirus. The hospital is being sanitised," a senior official said. "The hospital will be shut for new patients for the next three days," he said.

Till Saturday, Delhi had 2,625 COVID-19 cases and 54 fatalities due to the disease..