Goa virology lab in GMCH to function 24/7: Health minister

The virology lab set up in GoaMedical College and Hospital will be testing samples for novelcoronavirus round the clock, said state health ministerVishwajit Rane on Sunday

Goa does not have any active COVID-19 case currently

"Happy to inform that our Virology lab at @GoaGmc willbe functioning 24/7 to cater to doing maximum tests andstrengthen our fight against COVID-19," Rane tweeted.