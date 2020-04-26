Left Menu
Goa virology lab in GMCH to function 24/7: Health minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:56 IST
The virology lab set up in GoaMedical College and Hospital will be testing samples for novelcoronavirus round the clock, said state health ministerVishwajit Rane on Sunday

Goa does not have any active COVID-19 case currently

"Happy to inform that our Virology lab at @GoaGmc willbe functioning 24/7 to cater to doing maximum tests andstrengthen our fight against COVID-19," Rane tweeted.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

