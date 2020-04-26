Six more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh; total count 36

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 36 in the union territory on Sunday, a medical bulletin said. Among the fresh cases, four are family members of a coronavirus patient, who lived at the Bapu Dham colony in the city, the bulletin said.

The other two patients are a 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. The bulletin said a woman and her nine-month-old baby were discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after they recovered from the infection.