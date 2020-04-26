Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:27 IST
11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday said that 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State. "Six cases were reported in Idukki and five in Kottayam. Out of the new COVID-19 cases reported today in Kottayam, two are health workers and in Idukki one is a doctor," the Health Minister said.

"Four people were tested negative today. There are 123 active cases in the State with 342 recovered so far. 20,127 people are under observation in various districts of the State. Of these, 19,665 are in homes and 462 in hospitals," the Health Minister said. She further said: "As many as 99 people were admitted to the hospital today. The samples of 22,954 individuals with symptoms were sent for testing. 21,997 samples tested negative for the coronavirus."

"Three hot spots have been added. The new hot spots are Chathanoor, Sasthamkotta in Kollam district, and Manarkkad in Kottayam district. With this, the number of hot spots rose to 87," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan urges people to stay compassionate during testing times

Sharing a video which he termed as a small step towards humanity, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday urged people to stay compassionate and inclusive in the testing times of coronavirus crisis. Bachchan took to Twitter to share the initiat...

Elderly woman killed in fire at Shimla village

An 80-year-old woman was killed in a fire that gutted eight houses at a village in Himachals Shimla district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at Dungiyani village of Chirgaon tehsil in Rohru subdivision, they added.The deceas...

Germany flips to Apple-Google approach on smartphone contact tracing

Germany changed course on Sunday over which type of smartphone technology it wanted to use to trace coronavirus infections, backing an approach supported by Apple and Google along with a growing number of other European countries.Countries ...

Report: Saints sign QB Hill, close in on deal with Winston

The New Orleans Saints re-signed quarterback Tayson Hill on Sunday and are closing in on a deal with free agent Jameis Winston, according to reports on Sunday. Veteran Drew Brees is locked in as the starter, and the Saints retained backup H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020