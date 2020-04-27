Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria Kano state's rise in deaths not due to coronavirus -state government

Reuters | Kano | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 02:30 IST
Nigeria Kano state's rise in deaths not due to coronavirus -state government

A sharp rise in deaths in the Nigerian city of Kano was caused by complications from other health conditions and not the new coronavirus, the state government said on Sunday, citing a preliminary assessment after a local newspaper reported what it called "mysterious" recent deaths.

The Daily Trust newspaper reported on Tuesday the recent deaths of around 150 people in the northern commercial city of Kano, prompting investigations to determine if they were related to the coronavirus pandemic. The state government acknowledged the deaths but said they were caused by complications from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria and not the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government is concerned about what is happening. The ministry of health is already handling the situation. When they are through with the medical investigation, further necessary actions will be taken," a Kano spokesman said in a statement. Kano state has become the epicenter of the pandemic in northern Nigeria, with 77 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death. Nigeria has 1,182 cases and a national death toll of 35.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed Kano's ministry of health to investigate the "immediate and remote" causes of death, the statement said. Another local paper reported on Sunday that Kano had shut down private hospitals and diagnostic centers over the high mortality rate, adding most private facilities were not equipped to treat the coronavirus.

A week-long lockdown in Kano, which was extended last week, has limited people's access to clinics for other ailments, while the state's coronavirus testing lab was closed after staff became infected with the virus, health officials have said. Neighboring Kaduna state said it would extend a quarantine order by another month after the number of cases rose in Kano and Abuja, and banned interstate travel, which it said was a major means of spreading the virus.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after s...

Airbus survival at stake without immediate action -CEO memo

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has told the European planemakers 135,000 staff to brace for potentially deeper job cuts after warning its survival is at stake without immediate action to save cash amid the coronavirus crisis.In a le...

UK's Johnson could ease lockdown before May 7 deadline - The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.Johnson is due to be back at wo...

Netanyahu 'confident' US will support West Bank annexation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was confident he will be able to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank this summer, with support from the US. Speaking to an online gathering of evangelical Christian supporters of Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020