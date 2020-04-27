29 staff members of Delhi's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital test COVID-19 positive
At least 29 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, as per a report of National Institute of Biologicals, Noida.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 07:07 IST
At least 29 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, as per a report of National Institute of Biologicals, Noida. The results of four other cases are "presumptive positive", the report said.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917, including 20,177 active cases. So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
