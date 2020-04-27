Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Osaka to name and shame pachinko parlours defying coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 07:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 07:57 IST
Japan's Osaka to name and shame pachinko parlours defying coronavirus lockdown

Japan's Osaka Prefecture said it will name and shame more pachinko parlour gambling outlets that are defying coronavirus lockdown requests after three out of six locations it identified on Friday subsequently closed.

"A lot of places have closed down after we named the six last week. We are now conducting a survey of pachinko parlours and will announce the results accordingly," a spokesman for Osaka Prefecture said. The continued operation of some noisy gambling halls is a conspicuous reminder of the limits of Japanese government's ability to lock down cities with requests rather than orders backed up with fines.

Japan has shied away from stronger enforcement steps in part because of memories of civil rights abuses during World War Two, and protection of such rights are enshrined in Japan's U.S.-drafted post-war constitution. Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas on April 7 that it later extended to the rest of the country.

Pachinko parlours, where players sit back-to-back at long rows of machines with bouncing steel balls and garish lights, are a common sight in Japan and easy for health officials to identify. "They are big, and we know were they are. When it comes to bars and restaurants that are still operating, however, finding them is more difficult," said the Osaka Prefecture spokesman.

Some Twitter users expressed anger at pachinko parlours remaining open, noting that diehard players will drive to neighbouring prefectures in order to play. "Even a child should be able to understand that those places are breeding grounds for the virus - crowded, closed in, and with close contact," wrote Twitter user Akashinomadai.

"And here I am giving up fishing in the healthy open air in order to fight this disease."

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...

Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma

Claudio Ranieri won the hearts of the football world when he took Leicester City to the 2016 Premier League title, but six years earlier he came to within touching distance of an even more romantic achievement -- a league title with home to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020