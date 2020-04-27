Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air's debt plan sharply dilutes stake of current owners

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:50 IST
Norwegian Air's debt plan sharply dilutes stake of current owners
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Air's proposed financial rescue plan could leave current shareholders with a combined ownership stake of just 5.2%, details of its proposed debt-to-equity swap showed on Monday.

If approved by bondholders, leasing companies, and shareholders, the plan could help Norwegian survive the coronavirus outbreak, which has grounded almost all of its aircraft.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK, Europe devise furlough schemes, bailouts for coronavirus-hit private sector

This is not a time for ideology and orthodoxy. This is a time to be bold. A time for courage, said Rishi Sunak, the UKs Indian-origin finance minister, as he summed up the British governments approach towards the daunting economic fightback...

Mideast economies take massive hit with oil price crash

Iraq is planning painful cuts in social benefits relied on by millions of government workers. Saudi Arabia will likely have to delay mega-projects. Egypt and Lebanon face a blow as their workers in the Gulf send back less of the much-need...

80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,177

80 more cases of coronavirus have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,177, said the state Health Department on Monday.Of the 80 more COVID-19 positive cases, 23 are...

RBI announces Rs 50,000-cr special liquidity facility for mutual funds

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday provided a Rs 50,000-crore shot in the arm to stressed mutual funds by unveiling a special liquidity facility for the sector, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020