Norwegian Air's debt plan sharply dilutes stake of current owners

Norwegian Air's debt plan sharply dilutes stake of current ownersReuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:50 IST
Norwegian Air's proposed financial rescue plan could leave current shareholders with a combined ownership stake of just 5.2%, details of its proposed debt-to-equity swap showed on Monday.
If approved by bondholders, leasing companies, and shareholders, the plan could help Norwegian survive the coronavirus outbreak, which has grounded almost all of its aircraft.
