Netherlands reports 400 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths -health authorities

Netherlands reports 400 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths -health authoritiesReuters | The Hague | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:33 IST
The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 400 to 38,245 health authorities said on Monday, with 43 new deaths.
The country's death toll stands at 4,518, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.
The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.
