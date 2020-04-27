Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: 75pc clinics open, permit suspension for rest, says BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:14 IST
Virus: 75pc clinics open, permit suspension for rest, says BMC

Seventy-five per cent of nursing homes have resumed operations after they were warned against keeping shutters down in the lockdown for novel coronavirus outbreak, and the remaining 25 per cent will have their permits suspended, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Monday. In a press release issued on Monday, the BMC said 1068 of the total 1,416 nursing homes in Mumbai have reopened after Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had, last week, asked his officials to take legal action against such facilities that had downed shutters and were inconveniencing people who needed treatment for non-coronavirus ailments.

"Our review on Monday found that 75.42 per cent of private nursing homes and clinics have reopened. Out of the 99 dialysis centres, 89 reopened," an official said. The BMC release said the municipal commissioner had directed the civic health department to cancel permits of nursing homes that are still shut and issue legal notices to those operating them.

Action will also be taken against closed private dispensaries under the Epidemic Diseases Act, it said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.&#160; The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and h...

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020