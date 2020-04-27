Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thirty workers on Equatorial Guinea offshore oil platform test positive for coronavirus - sources

Reuters | Malabo | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:24 IST
Thirty workers on Equatorial Guinea offshore oil platform test positive for coronavirus - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, two sources close to the ministry told Reuters.

The workers on the Serpentina floating production storage and offloading platform have since been evacuated back onshore and are in quarantine, while operator Exxon Mobil and government officials are working to disinfect the platform.

Oil production has not been impacted, the sources said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise as U.S. starts to reopen, Boeing gains

Wall Street was set to rise at the open on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and Boeing gained after pulling out of a deal to buy Embraers commercial jets division. The U.S. planemaker rose 1.9 in premarket tr...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing, officials said on Monday.&#160; The Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions by using both small and h...

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020