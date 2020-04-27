Science News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more

Science News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial
Israeli cancer immunotherapy firm Compugen said on Monday it had positive initial results from an ongoing early-stage study of its COM701 therapy in patients with advanced solid tumours who have exhausted all standard treatments. COM701 was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities when administered alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's cancer drug Opdivo (nivolumab), Compugen said.
