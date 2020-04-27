Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more

Science News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial

Israeli cancer immunotherapy firm Compugen said on Monday it had positive initial results from an ongoing early-stage study of its COM701 therapy in patients with advanced solid tumours who have exhausted all standard treatments. COM701 was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities when administered alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's cancer drug Opdivo (nivolumab), Compugen said.

