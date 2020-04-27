Left Menu
Development News Edition

We're increasing labs, need more testing kits: Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:03 IST
We're increasing labs, need more testing kits: Maha minister

Maharashtra Medical EducationMinister Amit Deshmukh on Monday stressed on the need forextra testing kits as the state has the highest number ofCOVID-19 patients in the country

Incidentally, the number of cases in the state jumpedfrom 4,666 on April 21 to 8,068 six days later

Responding to a query on the spike, Deshmukh said, "Itis true that the numbers are rising steeply. We want more kitsto test as many people as possible for coronavirus. There are40 labs in the state and we are increasing it to 60. Then wecan increase the number of tests from the 7,000 we do on anaverage daily." Speaking on faulty rapid test kits, which has been abane for many states in the fight against the outbreak,Deshmukh said, "Maharashtra has also received some faulty kitsbut the numbers are not as high as Gujarat." The Indian Council of Medical Research has said thatthe rapid antibody blood test kits must be used only forsurveillance purpose and also asked states to not use kitsprovided by two Chinese firms as "results have shown widevariation in sensitivity".

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No orange crush: Dutch celebrate King's Day at home

There was no orange crush Monday as coronavirus restrictions reined in festivities marking the Dutch kings birthday. Canals and streets in Amsterdam, normally choked with boats and revelers wearing wigs, hats, fake feather boas and anything...

Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as shares plummet

Brazils Embraer SA on Monday said it had begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co, after the U.S. planemaker abruptly canceled a 4.2 billion deal over the weekend that was years in the making. Embraer shares fell as much as 16 in Sao ...

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president, joining a list of top Democrats to back the former vice president since he emerged as the partys presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in t...

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020