Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC clinics set to start 'self-swab' coronavirus tests

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:37 IST
NYC clinics set to start 'self-swab' coronavirus tests

New York City-run health clinics will soon take a new tack on coronavirus testing, using a procedure that lets people collect samples themselves at a health care worker's direction, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. He said the “self-swab” tests would allow for more and easier testing and make it safer for test-seekers and health care workers alike.

“This is something we're going to start using aggressively because it will be better for everyone,” the Democrat said. Up to this point, testing has mainly been done by health care workers inserting a swab deep into a person's nostrils. The feeling often makes someone sneeze or cough while the health care professional is right there, city Health and Hospitals President Dr Mitchell Katz said.

The new method is set to start within the next few days at eight community testing sites around the city. The process will work like this: A health care worker will explain how to administer the test, and then the person would go into another area, take a nasal swab and spit into a cup for a second sample for cross-checking. The samples will then be given to a health care worker and tested. De Blasio said the method would allow health care workers and test-seekers to keep more distance; reduce the need to devote health care workers to administering tests, and allow the clinics to administer as many as 20 tests and hour, instead of 15.

So far, more than 5,000 people have been tested at the city-run community sites since April 17. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also sai...

Coronavirus: Mobile dispensary for pregnant women launched in Nagpur

A mobile dispensary service has been started in Nagpur for expectant mothers. Started by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC, the service is aimed at ensuring regular check-up for pregnant women during the lockdown period.Due to COVID-19 a...

Virus spreads fear through Latin America's unruly prisons

The spreading specter of the new coronavirus is shaking Latin Americas notoriously overcrowded, unruly prisons, threatening to turn them into an inferno. The Puente Alto prison in downtown Santiago, Chile, had the largest of Latin Americas ...

COVID-19: 4 families in Bengal's Nadia put in home quarantine, 3 markets sealed

Authorities of West Bengals Nadia district on Monday put members of four families of a village here in home quarantine as they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, and sealed three local markets surrounding the rural hamlet, an official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020