Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House suspends daily coronavirus briefings, says they will resume with new focus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:42 IST
White House suspends daily coronavirus briefings, says they will resume with new focus
Representative image

The White House on Monday suspended daily coronavirus task force briefings but said they would resume later in the week as the focus shifts to the economic reopening phase in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The pause in the briefings follows a tumultuous few days after the Republican president's musings on Thursday on whether injecting disinfectants might be a treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. An international chorus of doctors, health experts and manufacturers of the products urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant after President Donald Trump made the comments.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters the briefings might have a new look and a new focus. "But I would not read into that anything that said we see them as negative because in fact we think that they have been a very positive, helpful opportunity for the president to speak to the American people," she said outside the White House.

The briefings, which can often stretch to two hours, have featured U.S. health experts who give updates on the federal government's efforts to fight the virus outbreak that has killed more than 54,000 Americans. In more recent weeks they have also become a platform for Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, to put forth his own theories on the coronavirus and potential cures, or to attack his political enemies.

Monday's briefing, listed on the president's official schedule at 5 p.m., will not be held, McEnany said. Instead, Trump will hold a press availability as he meets with chief executives and industry leaders at the White House. The task force will resume briefings later in the week, she said.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldinho says arrest and confinement has been 'hard'

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho said on Monday that his arrest and subsequent house arrest in Paraguay for using a false passport was a very hard blow. I would never have imagined myself in such a situation, said the former Barcel...

Attempt to browbeat judges needs to be dealt with sternly, says SC

Citizens can criticise the judgments but no one has the right to attribute motives or question the bonafide of Judges, the Supreme Court said on Monday and stressed that any attempt to browbeat judges have to be dealt with sternly. The top ...

UK says it won't extend EU talks despite virus upheaval

The British government insisted Monday that it wont extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said it is still entirely ...

No new coronavirus case surfaces in Himachal; total count stays at 41

No new coronavirus case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh for the past four days, a senior health official said on Monday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases too has come down to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020