Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnian region eases lockdown on seniors, reopens some businesses

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:58 IST
Bosnian region eases lockdown on seniors, reopens some businesses

Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic on Monday loosened restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, allowing seniors to leave homes for three hours each workday and some businesses to reopen. Bosnia declared a nationwide state of emergency on March 17, after the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, its other autonomous half, separately declared emergencies and introduced measures to limit transmission of the virus.

"The state of emergency will continue until at least May 11," the Serb Republic's Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic said. He said social distancing and other protective measures still needed to be observed.

The Federation on April 24 loosened restrictions intended to stop the spread of the virus by keeping seniors and children from leaving their homes at all, after the top court ruled those restrictions violated the constitution. The region's civil protection authority also lifted a night-time curfew and abolished obligatory quarantine, but said people would still have to self-isolate for 14 days at their homes.

Bosnia has officially recorded 1,565 cases and 60 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Epidemiologists in both regions said the pace of recoveries has been faster than fresh infections in recent days. Even before the pandemic, Bosnia's health system was in poor shape. Large numbers of doctors and nurses have sought work in Western Europe, causing fears that the country may soon have too few medical staff to cope.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Peruvian copper mine Antamina reports 210 positive coronavirus cases

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.The company said in a statement it discovered the cases while conducting 600 tests on its staff and contractors, 50...

Ronaldinho says arrest and confinement has been 'hard'

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho said on Monday that his arrest and subsequent house arrest in Paraguay for using a false passport was a very hard blow. I would never have imagined myself in such a situation, said the former Barcel...

Attempt to browbeat judges needs to be dealt with sternly, says SC

Citizens can criticise the judgments but no one has the right to attribute motives or question the bonafide of Judges, the Supreme Court said on Monday and stressed that any attempt to browbeat judges have to be dealt with sternly. The top ...

UK says it won't extend EU talks despite virus upheaval

The British government insisted Monday that it wont extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said it is still entirely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020