Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump slams cities, states seeking U.S. aid to offset coronavirus losses

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:22 IST
Trump slams cities, states seeking U.S. aid to offset coronavirus losses

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday slammed U.S. cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid to offset huge losses amid the coronavirus outbreak as lawmakers spar over the next round of potential economic relief along sharp party lines.

Democrats are calling for more aid to help beleaguered municipalities left out of recent stimulus measures. But some Republicans have balked at the price tag, while the Senate's top Republican said he would back state bankruptcy before giving them more U.S. funding. "Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?" Trump, a Republican, tweeted.

Mayors and governors have spent billions in recent weeks as U.S. coronavirus cases topped 960,000 and led to more than more than 54,700 COVID-19 related deaths as of this weekend. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders implemented across most of the nation to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus have also triggered a surge in unemployment, curtailed consumer spending and depressed local tax revenue. Congress previously allocated $150 billion for governments, but governors have asked for another $500 billion while cities and counties are seeking $250 billion, saying the money is needed to cover the costs of responding to the outbreak as well as revenue lost while residents shelter in place.

Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, appeared to back Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who last week told a conservative talk-radio host that he "would certainly be in favor" of letting states enter bankruptcy. But other Republicans, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association (NGA), and some Republican senators, have backed funding for state and local governments.

Democratic governors, including NGA Vice Chairman and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have blasted McConnell's idea, saying their states have an outsized role in filling the nation's coffers and allowing bankruptcy would upend financial markets.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Peruvian copper mine Antamina reports 210 positive coronavirus cases

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.The company said in a statement it discovered the cases while conducting 600 tests on its staff and contractors, 50...

Ronaldinho says arrest and confinement has been 'hard'

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho said on Monday that his arrest and subsequent house arrest in Paraguay for using a false passport was a very hard blow. I would never have imagined myself in such a situation, said the former Barcel...

Attempt to browbeat judges needs to be dealt with sternly, says SC

Citizens can criticise the judgments but no one has the right to attribute motives or question the bonafide of Judges, the Supreme Court said on Monday and stressed that any attempt to browbeat judges have to be dealt with sternly. The top ...

UK says it won't extend EU talks despite virus upheaval

The British government insisted Monday that it wont extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said it is still entirely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020