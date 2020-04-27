Maha: 47-year-old woman first COVID-19 case in Bhandara

Bhandara on Monday became the latest district in Maharashtra to get on the COVID-19 map after a 47-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said. She was admitted in the isolation ward of the state- run hospital in Bhandara, over 60 kilometres from here, on April 23 for tuberculosis, and her samples were sent for coronavirus testing, which returned positive on Monday, an official said.

"She was detected with TB during our SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) survey held last month. After her report returned positive on Monday, we started contact tracing and have quarantined eight relatives. A total of 56 samples of people who have come in contact have been sent for tests," Bhandara Collector MJ Pradeep Chandran said. Meanwhile, six persons were discharged on Monday in Nagpur after recovery from the infection, officials said.