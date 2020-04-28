Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more doctor, 5 other staffers of Delhi govt hospital test positive for COVID-19; total cases 65

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:02 IST
One more doctor, 5 other staffers of Delhi govt hospital test positive for COVID-19; total cases 65

One more doctor and five other staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 65, officials said. Till Sunday, the number of staffers infected with the virus stood at 59.  According to a senior official, "Sixty-eight more samples were tested, whose reports came out on Monday. Five out of those came out positive, and some samples were sent to another lab, out of which one tested positive. So, a total of 65 people from the hospital are affected with coronavirus now".

He said the facility is practically closed due to this severe crisis. "The critically ill patients will remain in the hospital. The hospital management will take care of them," North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde had said on Sunday.

The hospital is located in Jahangirpuri, which is one of the containment zones in the national capital. The first positive case at the hospital was reported on April 22.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

BJP criticises Vijayan for not participating in video conference called by PM on COVID-19

The Kerala BJP on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not participating in the video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. BJP st...

Is Brazil the next big hot spot as other nations ease up?

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaros insistence that it is just a little flu and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infections spread i...

Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said the state would step up enforcement of coronavirus-related public health restrictions after crowds jammed beaches over the weekend....

GM CEO Barra's pay dipped to $21.6 mln in 2019

General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra received a compensation package worth 21.6 million in 2019, 1.1 less than the previous year, according to the U.S. automakers proxy statement released on Monday. Barras pay package includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020